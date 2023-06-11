Avril Lavigne joins Miranda Lambert at CMA Fest for 'Sk8er Boi' performance

Country singer Miranda Lambert surprised the audience at CMA Fest 2023 by bringing punk rock icon Avril Lavigne on stage to perform together.

They sang Lambert's "Kerosene" and Lavigne's "Sk8er Boi."

Lambert introduced Lavigne to the crowd, referring to her as her new bestie. Both artists wore black outfits with pink accents as they rocked the stage.

They also performed "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" with Elle King and their duet "If You Were Mine" with Leon Bridges. CMA Fest, celebrating its 50th anniversary, featured many other country music stars across various venues in Nashville.

The event was hosted by Dierks Bentley, Elle King, and Lainey Wilson. The CMA Fest special, showcasing the festival, is scheduled to air on July 19.