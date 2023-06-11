Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis steps out after Danny Masterson was found guilty of rape

Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis stepped outside after their former 70's Show costar Danny Masterson was convicted on two counts of rape.



While enjoying some quality time together in Los Angeles on Friday, the couple stuck close together as they walked back to their car carrying reusable shopping bags.

Their sighting comes after Masterson was found guilty of two counts of forcible rape and sent to jail 'where he will be remanded until the next hearing on August 4,' according to People.

According to the outlet, he is facing a maximum sentence of 30 years to life in state prison.

Kutcher has not commented on the actor's conviction, but previously said he hoped Masterson would be 'found innocent of the charges brought against him' during an interview with Esquire in January.

Kutcher, who costarred with Masterson on That '70s Show and The Ranch, said that with his limited perspective, he does not have 'a space to comment' on the situation.

'Ultimately, I can't know,' the Cedar Rapids, Iowa native told the publication. 'I'm not the judge. I'm not the jury. I'm not the DA. I'm not the victim. And I'm not the accused. And so, in that case, I don't have - I just don't know.'