Royals
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
Prince Harry’s ‘self-righteous anger’ posing a ‘thorny problem’ to royals

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

Prince Harry’s ‘self-righteous anger’ posing a ‘thorny problem’ to royals

Prince Harry seemed to have claimed majority of the headlines despite the royal family having a week full of royal engagements.

In her comment piece for News.com.au., royal expert Daniela Elser noted that while this week should have been a “top notch, gold star, everyone-gets-a-second-slice-of-Victoria-Sponge week for the royal family,” it turns out tat the Duke of Sussex stole the limelight with his witness statement.

The expert shared that all the royal engagements done by the Princess of Wales paled in comparison to Harry “waging war on the British media,” as every “single person not in a vegetative state or taking part in a month-long monastic retreat” knew about it.

Elser penned that there was only one royal story ‘worth talking about at length’ and it had nothing to do with Kate ‘doing some grade-A caring in the vicinity of cameras.’

Previously, Russell Myers, Daily Mirror Royal Editor, claimed that King Charles was welcoming of the fact the Kate is like a ‘trusted lieutenant’ to build popularity with the younger generation.

However, the King’s would be disillusioned to know how his secret weapon got gaining publicity is has failed in front of his younger son.

Describing the news in press, Elser wrote, “His Majesty should have just given everyone the week off and booked them all on an all-inclusive Mallorca beach break. The people and Fleet Street would have not have noticed until someone spotted all the unread newspapers crowding the Clarence House steps.”

She continued, “Because unless Camilla had announced that she was done with the whole Queen caper and had decided to join an all-female community in the Pyrenees, I’m not sure anything could have knocked Harry’s self-appointed Arthurian courtroom quest off of the front page.”

The royal expert claimed that given the current scenario, Prince Harry legal battles are a “seriously thorny problem” for Kate, Charles, Camilla, William and “anyone who earns a pay cheque with a coronet on it.”

