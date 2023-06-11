 
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
Josie Gibson 'in talks’ with producers to star on I'm A Celebrity

Josie Gibson 'in talks’ with producers to star on I'm A Celebrity 

Josie Gibson is reportedly in negotiations to pay the I'm A Celebrity jungle for a £100,000 fee, according to The Sun.

The This Morning host, 38, appeared to be a fans' favourite as she made her debut on the ITV's show to replace Phillip Schofield following his scandalous affair.

'I'm A Celeb producers have begun negotiations with Josie's team to try and lure her with a £100,000 contract. Talks are at an advanced stage,' a source said.

The source added Josie has been a fan of the ITV series for many years and is now determined to take a bigger step in her TV career.

'The stint could propel her into the mainstream and land her bigger gigs,' they said.

Josie rose to fame after winning Big Brother in 2010 and has been tipped as a favourite to replace Phillip Schofield, amid his controversial affair with a This Morning colleague.

In a recent exclusive interview with MailOnline, Josie's mum said her 'natural and caring personality' makes her the perfect replacement for Philip Schofield on This Morning.

