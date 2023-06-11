Victoria Beckham, David learning about Japanese culture and traditions

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have revealed that they were learning about Japanese culture and traditions as they enjoy quality time with their children in Japan.



Victoria and David took to Instagram and shared stunning family photos from their Japan trip with son Cruz and daughter Harper.

Sharing the pictures, Victoria said, “So incredible being back in Japan after so long meeting incredible people and learning about the culture and traditions.

“Thank you to everyone for making our family feel so welcome x.”

David also took to photo-video sharing app and shared the pictures with caption, “After so long it was so nice to be back in Japan with the family learning about the culture & of course enjoying all the amazing food.”

According to some media reports, former international football superstar David Beckham last visited Tokyo back in 2018.