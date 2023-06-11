Jason Gardiner reveals response of Phillip Schofield after he confronted him over affair

Jason Gardiner revealed Phillip Schofield’s response after he questioned him over his affair with a younger colleague.

Television presenter Phillip, 61, was dropped by ITV and his talent agency YMU after he admitted to the Mail he'd had an 'unwise but not illegal relationship' with a much younger runner on This Morning.

And Jason, who had seen Phil with the runner on the Dancing On Ice set, said he first started to hear talk of the relationship in 2020, when Phillip came out as gay.

The speculation prompted Jason to send Phillip a message on Twitter.

He explained to The Sun: 'I went into a bit of a tailspin.

'I said, "I know this is a very difficult moment for you and I support you in your decision to come out, but I also feel that I need to ask you about certain rumours that are going around online and are you aware of them?".'

Jason claims Phillip replied with one single word: 'Seriously?'

It comes after Phillip broke his silence over claims he could make comeback on TalkTV following his exit from This Morning.