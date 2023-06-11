Joseph Fiennes reveals Harvey Weinstein used ‘bullying tactic’ to end his career

Joseph Fiennes has recently revealed how Harvey Weinstein threatened to end his acting career with “bullying tactic”.



In a new interview with The Guardian, Joseph claimed Harvey summoned him to a meeting in a hotel room back in 1998. The former movie producer offered him five-movie deal with his company Miramax.

Joseph said that Harvey made it clear that if the actor didn’t comply with the deal, he would not work in Hollywood again.

“It was a bullying tactic that didn’t sit well,” recalled the Shakespeare in Love star.

Joseph continued, “The way he explained it was a shock to me.”

“But I suddenly sat in the room very present, and happy and strong in myself to say, you know what, I’m not beholden to that.”

Joseph disclosed that he stood up to Harvey and decided to “step away” from the deal.

“Harvey made it clear that he won’t support me. He’ll make a very strong movement not to support me. I was out of the family. But I was very happy not to be in the family,” explained the Elizabeth actor.

For the unversed, Harvey is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for various sex crimes in 2020.