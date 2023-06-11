 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Joseph Fiennes reveals Harvey Weinstein used ‘bullying tactic’ to end his career

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

Joseph Fiennes reveals Harvey Weinstein used ‘bullying tactic’ to end his career
Joseph Fiennes reveals Harvey Weinstein used ‘bullying tactic’ to end his career

Joseph Fiennes has recently revealed how Harvey Weinstein threatened to end his acting career with “bullying tactic”.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Joseph claimed Harvey summoned him to a meeting in a hotel room back in 1998. The former movie producer offered him five-movie deal with his company Miramax.

Joseph said that Harvey made it clear that if the actor didn’t comply with the deal, he would not work in Hollywood again.

“It was a bullying tactic that didn’t sit well,” recalled the Shakespeare in Love star.

Joseph continued, “The way he explained it was a shock to me.”

“But I suddenly sat in the room very present, and happy and strong in myself to say, you know what, I’m not beholden to that.”

Joseph disclosed that he stood up to Harvey and decided to “step away” from the deal.

“Harvey made it clear that he won’t support me. He’ll make a very strong movement not to support me. I was out of the family. But I was very happy not to be in the family,” explained the Elizabeth actor.

For the unversed, Harvey is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for various sex crimes in 2020.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez 'The Mother' becomes Netflix top 10 most-watched movies of all time video

Jennifer Lopez 'The Mother' becomes Netflix top 10 most-watched movies of all time
Cynthia Erivo says her ‘heart broke open’ filming emotional scene in 'Wicked'

Cynthia Erivo says her ‘heart broke open’ filming emotional scene in 'Wicked'
Joni Mitchell performs 'A Case Of You' with Brandi Carlile, Marcus Mumford at Newport

Joni Mitchell performs 'A Case Of You' with Brandi Carlile, Marcus Mumford at Newport
BTS’ Jin reveals how he always keeps a positive mindset

BTS’ Jin reveals how he always keeps a positive mindset
BTS’ Jin claims he’s preparing gift for his fans for when he returns

BTS’ Jin claims he’s preparing gift for his fans for when he returns
Cardi B performs Lady Gaga's

Cardi B performs Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance" on enormous kitchen island
Karina from K-pop group Aespa says she won’t go blonde for five years

Karina from K-pop group Aespa says she won’t go blonde for five years
Gwen Stefani’s fans defend her after she is criticized for being “too old”

Gwen Stefani’s fans defend her after she is criticized for being “too old”
Jason Gardiner claims Holly Willoughby “changed” during ‘Dancing on Ice’

Jason Gardiner claims Holly Willoughby “changed” during ‘Dancing on Ice’
Peter Gabriel releases single

Peter Gabriel releases single "Road to Joy (Bright-Side Mix)" from upcoming album
Take That finally reveal the reason Jason Orange left the iconic pop band

Take That finally reveal the reason Jason Orange left the iconic pop band
Romeo Beckham leaves US football club to be with girlfriend Mia Regan in UK

Romeo Beckham leaves US football club to be with girlfriend Mia Regan in UK
Taylor Swift breaks down in tears while performing touching song about losing loved one

Taylor Swift breaks down in tears while performing touching song about losing loved one
Naomi Watts’ ex-boyfriend congratulates her following her wedding to Billy Crudup

Naomi Watts’ ex-boyfriend congratulates her following her wedding to Billy Crudup
Barbie World: Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice tease upcoming collaboration with Aqua

Barbie World: Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice tease upcoming collaboration with Aqua
Megan Fox claps back at hater saying she “forced her sons to wear girls' clothing”

Megan Fox claps back at hater saying she “forced her sons to wear girls' clothing”
Phillip Schofield reacts to claims about next job

Phillip Schofield reacts to claims about next job
Kelis responds to Bill Murray dating rumors with witty comment

Kelis responds to Bill Murray dating rumors with witty comment
Priyanka Chopra begins filming for Heads of State: Photo

Priyanka Chopra begins filming for Heads of State: Photo
Eva Longoria and Jesse Metcalfe reunite at ‘Flamin' Hot’ premiere

Eva Longoria and Jesse Metcalfe reunite at ‘Flamin' Hot’ premiere
Jason Gardiner reveals response of Phillip Schofield after he confronted him over affair

Jason Gardiner reveals response of Phillip Schofield after he confronted him over affair