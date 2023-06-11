Prince Harry’s ‘missteps’ are ‘spiraling out of control’: ‘It’s a kamikaze mission’

Experts fear Prince Harry past ‘missteps’ are ‘spiraling out of control’ as its become a kamikaze mission’.

These accusatory claims against Prince Harry have been issued by royal commentator expert Dan Wootton.

He warns, “Since the beginning of the year, Prince Harry has entered self-destruct mode.”

“Having thrown virtually every blood relative under the bus and cut himself off from most close friends from his pre-Meghan era, it would seem the only person in the world who can save him from himself is his wife.”

“But, barring their seriously misjudged joint statement on the 'near catastrophic' New York car chase that wasn't, the Duchess of Sussex has chosen to completely withdraw from her husband's public business.”

“And the missteps of his kamikaze mission are spiralling out of control, destroying what little credibility the Sussexes had left.”