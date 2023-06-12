Dominique Fishback talks 'manifesting' destiny and her rise to stardom

Dominique Fishback discussed manifesting her own destiny in her latest interview

Dominique Fishback, an ardent advocate of manifesting one's destiny, is creating a significant impact in the entertainment industry and recently reflected on the same.

At the age of 32, she has garnered significant attention for her extraordinary performance in the daring Prime Video series Swarm, which has generated Emmy buzz.

Adding to her achievements, Fishback secured the leading female role in the new Transformer's film Rise of the Beasts.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the talented actress, hailing from East New York, Brooklyn, shares the remarkable story of her ascent to fame.

Reflecting on her teenage years, Fishback vividly recalls witnessing Shia LaBeouf's meteoric rise to stardom in the 2007 film Transformers.

This inspired her, as she remarked, "To see Shia go from TV to megastar, I was like, 'Oh man, okay, I got to do something like that.' That's the beauty of divine timing and manifestation — because now I'm the female lead of Transformers!"

Fishback attributed her early recognition of her acting potential to her mother, a schoolteacher. During her time at Pace University, where she studied theater, Fishback even wrote and performed a one-woman show called Subverted, which went on to be showcased Off-Broadway, and is now in talks to be developed into a TV special for Netflix.

Fishback's breakthrough came in 2015 when she landed a role in the HBO miniseries Show Me a Hero. This paved the way for her appearances in notable films such as The Hate U Give (2018) and the critically acclaimed Judas and the Black Messiah (2021), which received an Oscar nomination.