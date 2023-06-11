Phillip Schofield reacts to claims about next job

Phillip Schofield, who stepped down as This Morning co-host, has dismissed claims about joining TalkTV.



Phillip broke his silence over claims he could make a comeback on TalkTV following his exit from This Morning.

Speaking to the Mirror, Phillip’s lawyer said he was not joining TalkTV.

Phillip’s representative said, “Absolutely not as far as I know.”

Earlier, PR expert Andy Barr told Daily Star, “TalkTV could be the career rebuilding platform that Schofield needs right now.

“If the current media spotlight reveals no new allegations then this is entirely recoverable for him and TalkTV could be the perfect place for him to start again in a high-profile media environment."

Currently Piers Morgan and Jeremy Kyle are most prominent personalities of TalkTV.