Sunday Jun 11, 2023
Nick Offerman shares his first reaction to The Last of Us episode three

Nick Offerman has recently revealed he knew third episode of The Last of Us was “going to be trouble” after reading the script.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Offerman, who played as a survivalist Bill, shared his first reaction to the script.

“I read the part and I knew it was going to be trouble,” said Offerman.

He continued, “I quickly shared it with my wife, Megan Mulally, for her opinion.”

“There was nothing to do but to ask Megan to read it,” he explained.

Offerman stated, “Because my options were either to say: ‘Honey, I just read a very good script that’s going to screw up the calendar for a month’, or say, ‘Will you please read this and let me know what you think?’”

“She read it and said: ‘Sorry buddy, you’re going to Calgary to shoot this show,’” disclosed the actor.

The Independent reported that the episode was believed to be one of the “best hours of television” in current years.

To this, Offerman was stunned at the praise and fan appreciation the episode received, adding, “I was quite taken aback at the Game of Thrones-level tsunami of approbation. Megan said she was going to start calling me ‘Episode Three Offerman’.”

