 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Kelis responds to Bill Murray dating rumors with witty comment

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

Kelis has been linked to Bill Murray just after a year of losing her husband to stomach cancer
Kelis has been linked to Bill Murray just after a year of losing her husband to stomach cancer

Kelis has finally responded to the rumors of her romance with 72-year-old Bill Murray. On Saturday, the singer poked fun at a comment that asked if she would address the rumors

"Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?" the user wrote, to which Kelis quipped, "lol no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all."

Earlier this week, news broke out that the Milkshake singer was dating the Ghostbusters star, after a year of grieving her husband Mike Mora’s passing due to stomach cancer.

On June 3, Murray was spotted attending Kelis' show at the Mighty Hoopla music festival in London.

Since losing her husband last March, Kelis, has been open about her grief. In March, she shared a heartfelt Instagram post marking "exactly a year" since his sad demise.

Kelis, 43, and Mora, 37, shared son Shepherd, 7, and daughter, Galilee, 2.

Meanwhile, Murray told Howard Stern in 2014, that he enjoyed life as a single man and rarely felt “lonely”

"It would be nice to go to some of these things and have a date... to have someone to bring along [to George Clooney's wedding]," he said. "But there's a lot that I am not doing that I need to do, [like] working on yourself or self-development or something... becoming more connected to myself."

More From Entertainment:

Barbie World: Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice tease upcoming collaboration with Aqua

Barbie World: Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice tease upcoming collaboration with Aqua
Megan Fox claps back at hater saying she “forced her sons to wear girls' clothing”

Megan Fox claps back at hater saying she “forced her sons to wear girls' clothing”
Phillip Schofield reacts to claims about next job

Phillip Schofield reacts to claims about next job
Eva Longoria and Jesse Metcalfe reunite at ‘Flamin' Hot’ premiere

Eva Longoria and Jesse Metcalfe reunite at ‘Flamin' Hot’ premiere
Jason Gardiner reveals response of Phillip Schofield after he confronted him over affair

Jason Gardiner reveals response of Phillip Schofield after he confronted him over affair

Introducing 'Nepo Daddy': Lana Del Rey's father releases piano album 'Lost at Sea'

Introducing 'Nepo Daddy': Lana Del Rey's father releases piano album 'Lost at Sea'
Victoria Beckham, David learning about Japanese culture and traditions

Victoria Beckham, David learning about Japanese culture and traditions
Josie Gibson 'in talks’ with producers to star on I'm A Celebrity

Josie Gibson 'in talks’ with producers to star on I'm A Celebrity

Riley Keough reveals ‘War Pony’ was initially going to be whitewashed

Riley Keough reveals ‘War Pony’ was initially going to be whitewashed
Priyanka Chopra congratulates Queen Rania, King Abdullah on 30th wedding anniversary

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Queen Rania, King Abdullah on 30th wedding anniversary
Jane Fonda receives Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award

Jane Fonda receives Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award
Jason Gardiner makes shocking confession about ITV's 'toxic culture'

Jason Gardiner makes shocking confession about ITV's 'toxic culture'
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis steps out after Danny Masterson was found guilty of rape

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis steps out after Danny Masterson was found guilty of rape
Taylor Swift stalker arrested in Indiana, accused of intimidation, invasion of privacy

Taylor Swift stalker arrested in Indiana, accused of intimidation, invasion of privacy
Avril Lavigne joins Miranda Lambert at CMA Fest for 'Sk8er Boi' performance

Avril Lavigne joins Miranda Lambert at CMA Fest for 'Sk8er Boi' performance
ITV bosses won’t afford to lose Alison Hammond amid Holly Willoughby fear

ITV bosses won’t afford to lose Alison Hammond amid Holly Willoughby fear
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon deny approving use of ‘Air’ footage for Trump’s ad

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon deny approving use of ‘Air’ footage for Trump’s ad
Phoebe Waller-Bridge shares interesting techniques to overcome stage fright

Phoebe Waller-Bridge shares interesting techniques to overcome stage fright
Rihanna exudes pregnancy glow, flaunts baby bump in hoodie dress

Rihanna exudes pregnancy glow, flaunts baby bump in hoodie dress
Eva Longoria shares how TV ‘prepared’ her for directing ‘Flamin’ Hot’

Eva Longoria shares how TV ‘prepared’ her for directing ‘Flamin’ Hot’

Janelle Monáe shares important life lesson she learned from Prince

Janelle Monáe shares important life lesson she learned from Prince