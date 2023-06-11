Kelis responds to Bill Murray dating rumors with witty comment

Kelis has been linked to Bill Murray just after a year of losing her husband to stomach cancer

Kelis has finally responded to the rumors of her romance with 72-year-old Bill Murray. On Saturday, the singer poked fun at a comment that asked if she would address the rumors

"Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?" the user wrote, to which Kelis quipped, "lol no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all."

Earlier this week, news broke out that the Milkshake singer was dating the Ghostbusters star, after a year of grieving her husband Mike Mora’s passing due to stomach cancer.

On June 3, Murray was spotted attending Kelis' show at the Mighty Hoopla music festival in London.

Since losing her husband last March, Kelis, has been open about her grief. In March, she shared a heartfelt Instagram post marking "exactly a year" since his sad demise.

Kelis, 43, and Mora, 37, shared son Shepherd, 7, and daughter, Galilee, 2.

Meanwhile, Murray told Howard Stern in 2014, that he enjoyed life as a single man and rarely felt “lonely”

"It would be nice to go to some of these things and have a date... to have someone to bring along [to George Clooney's wedding]," he said. "But there's a lot that I am not doing that I need to do, [like] working on yourself or self-development or something... becoming more connected to myself."