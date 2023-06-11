 
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
Megan Fox claps back at hater saying she “forced her sons to wear girls' clothing”

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

Megan clapped back at Starbuck, calling him out for using “children as leverage or social currency
Megan clapped back at Starbuck, calling him out for using “children as leverage or social currency"

Famous actress Megan Fox responded to a person who accused her of forcing “her sons to wear girls' clothing.” She shares her three sons Noah, Bodhi, and Journey who are ten, nine and six respectively with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Robby Starbuck who was seen running for U.S. Congress in 2022, claimed that he had heard Megan’s sons say that: “they were forced by their mom to wear girls' clothes as their nanny tried to console them.”

The 34-year-old Republican from California claimed that he “used to live in the same gated community as the famous family and that their kids played at the park” on Twitter.

Megan took to her Instagram to clap back at Starbuck, calling him out for using “children as leverage or social currency,” she added. “exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe.”

She then declared that “you f***ed with the wrong witch.”

She addressed the man directly, writing: “i really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly youre a clout chaser but let me teach you something… irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame - never use children as leverage or social currency. especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense.”

