Prince Harry is on a ‘suicide mission’ against King Charles

Meghan Markle has just been accused of not stopping Prince Harry’s suicide missions against King Charles.

These accusatory claims against Prince Harry have been issued by royal commentator expert Dan Wootton.

According to the Daily Mail he believes, “The horrific consequences of his autobiography Spare continue to stack up, from being shamed for revealing private conversations with the late Queen to having his American citizenship questioned in a US court, with the threat of deportation even a possibility because of his revelations of extensive illegal drug use.”

“And now the indignity of having to admit under oath in court that he has no evidence of phone hacking by Mirror Group Newspapers, despite going through the palaver of becoming the first senior royal to give evidence in 130 years claiming just that.”

“This was all so painfully inevitable,” Mr Wootton admitted, according to the Daily Mail.

“What has been needed more than ever was the woman who claims she puts Harry's best interests first to step in.”

Mr Wotton also went on to say, “’H,’ Meghan could have said, ‘none of this is worth the toll it's taking on our lives. You don't have the proof to win this court case – you look stupid, it's damaging our business interests and making it almost impossible to create the happy Californian utopia we envisioned’.”

“Instead, she left him in the hands of a ghostwriter who has helped him destroy every family relationship Harry had left and the Hacked Off cabal, a rabid group of the rich and powerful mixed in with attention-seeking reformed phone hackers who have been on a decade-long mission to bring down the British Press.”

“The consequences of all of this have been, just as King Charles warned, a 'suicide mission' in terms of credibility.”