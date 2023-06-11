 
Royals
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
Prince Harry ‘now free from the shackles’ of Queen Elizabeth reign

A close friend of Prince Harry has just weighed in on his ‘unburdening’ and how he’s now found himself free from the shackles that bind the rest of the Firm.

A close pal of Prince Harry brought these claims and insights to light.

In their interview with the Sunday Times, this insider in question referenced Prince Harry’s newfound freedom from the ‘never complain never explain’ mentality and admitted “He’s free from the shackles of that mentality.”

“In Meghan, he has found someone supportive of that stance and he’s emboldened by that.”

“But the bigger picture is that he believes there are some very significant wrongs that need to be righted,” the friend also added.

“He sees his mission as being the standard bearer of a fair media and I think we’ll see more of this in years to come.”

This is mainly due to the fact that “he feels so strongly about it,” so “he’ll always be a powerful advocate of fair and true reporting.”

For those unversed, these revelations have come shortly after critics from across the world started urging Prince Harry to ‘divorce’ Meghan Markle. 

