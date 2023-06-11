Houston nightclub mass shooting leaves 6 injured; one critical

Police officials stand outside 12200 Chessington Drive in southwest Houston, Texas, US. — Reuters/File

In yet another mass shooting incident a day after the San Franciso rampage, an armed gunman opened fire outside a Houston nightclub Sunday leaving six people injured of which one is said to have sustained life-threatening injuries.



The shooting took place in a parking area which was crowded with people, according to Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner.

The incident occurred just days after a shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District neighbourhood which left at least nine injured Friday night.

San Francisco police said none of the victims was critical and expected to survive as it was a "targeted and isolated" shooting.

Finner also added that investigators didn’t know how many people might have been responsible for the shooting and that no suspects were in custody.



“We had 6 victims here in a shooting. Apparently, there was some kind of disturbance in the club that came out into the parking lot,” Finner said.

Finner stated that one of the victims, a male, was in critical condition and underwent surgery.

Finner said: “We’re just praying that he’s going to make it.”

“Everybody else is in stable condition but we expect them to make it, so just prayers out to the family of the one victim who has just got out of surgery — I hope he’s going to be all right,” he told the journalists.

The victims’ ages ranged from their late 20s to early 30s, Finner noted while mentioning that they had been transported to several hospitals in the area.

“Make no mistake about it. We’re going to find out who did it and hold them accountable,” Finner said. He also added that someone knew who was responsible for the shooting.

Investigators were examining surveillance footage to try and establish who was behind the shooting, Finner stated.

Police advised partygoers to leave bars and clubs prior to closing and to avoid large crowds trying to leave venues at the end of the night.