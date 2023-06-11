 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Kim Zolciak sparks speculation of 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' return

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

Kim Zolciak sparks speculation of Real Housewives of Atlanta return

Reality TV star Kim Zolciak, renowned for her appearance on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," has ignited rumors of a potential comeback to the beloved Bravo series. 

The 45-year-old personality recently caught the attention of fans by removing her soon-to-be ex-husband's last name from her Instagram handle.

Zolciak heightened speculation further by sharing photos featuring former "RHOA" cast members Lisa Wu, Shereé Whitfield, and DeShawn Snow. Alongside the images, she wrote, "See you soon," accompanied by the hashtag #RHOA and a Bravo TV tag.

With Zolciak having previously taken a step back from full-time cast membership but leaving an indelible impact on the show, fans eagerly await her potential return.

The timing of Zolciak's Instagram post coincides with her recent divorce filing from ex-husband Kroy Biermann, a former Atlanta Falcons player. This move suggests that she is ready to embrace her individuality anew.

Zolciak and Biermann's relationship journey was documented on "RHOA" and their own spin-off series, "Don't Be Tardy," spanning eight seasons. 

As their divorce proceedings progress, court documents reveal that Biermann has been granted primary custody of their four children, further adding complexity to their separation.

Andy Cohen, the executive producer of "The Real Housewives" franchise, expressed surprise and extended his support and condolences to Zolciak during an episode of his SiriusXM program.

While fans anticipate confirmation of Zolciak's potential return to "RHOA," one thing is clear: she is prepared to embark on her individual journey and make a lasting impression on the reality TV landscape once again.

More From Entertainment:

Nicholas Lyndhurst to star with Kelsey Grammar in 'Frasier Reboot'

Nicholas Lyndhurst to star with Kelsey Grammar in 'Frasier Reboot'
Newlyweds Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup look radiant as they step out in NYC

Newlyweds Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup look radiant as they step out in NYC
Jennifer Lopez gives fans a peek inside her new home: Ben Affleck not seen in video video

Jennifer Lopez gives fans a peek inside her new home: Ben Affleck not seen in video
Vin Diesel praises Jason Momoa's remarkable performance in 'Fast X'

Vin Diesel praises Jason Momoa's remarkable performance in 'Fast X'
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma all smiles in coordinating flannels

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma all smiles in coordinating flannels
Kanye West celebrates his 46th birthday with wife Bianca Censori, daughter North

Kanye West celebrates his 46th birthday with wife Bianca Censori, daughter North
Gordon Ramsay’s wife Tana remembers late son Rocky with heartfelt note

Gordon Ramsay’s wife Tana remembers late son Rocky with heartfelt note
Jennifer Lopez 'The Mother' becomes Netflix top 10 most-watched movies of all time video

Jennifer Lopez 'The Mother' becomes Netflix top 10 most-watched movies of all time
Cynthia Erivo says her ‘heart broke open’ filming emotional scene in 'Wicked'

Cynthia Erivo says her ‘heart broke open’ filming emotional scene in 'Wicked'
Joni Mitchell performs 'A Case Of You' with Brandi Carlile, Marcus Mumford at Newport

Joni Mitchell performs 'A Case Of You' with Brandi Carlile, Marcus Mumford at Newport
BTS’ Jin reveals how he always keeps a positive mindset

BTS’ Jin reveals how he always keeps a positive mindset
BTS’ Jin claims he’s preparing gift for his fans for when he returns

BTS’ Jin claims he’s preparing gift for his fans for when he returns
Cardi B performs Lady Gaga's

Cardi B performs Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance" on enormous kitchen island
Karina from K-pop group Aespa says she won’t go blonde for five years

Karina from K-pop group Aespa says she won’t go blonde for five years
Gwen Stefani’s fans defend her after she is criticized for being “too old”

Gwen Stefani’s fans defend her after she is criticized for being “too old”
Jason Gardiner claims Holly Willoughby “changed” during ‘Dancing on Ice’

Jason Gardiner claims Holly Willoughby “changed” during ‘Dancing on Ice’
Peter Gabriel releases single

Peter Gabriel releases single "Road to Joy (Bright-Side Mix)" from upcoming album
Take That finally reveal the reason Jason Orange left the iconic pop band

Take That finally reveal the reason Jason Orange left the iconic pop band
Selena Gomez captures attention as her throwback video resurfaces

Selena Gomez captures attention as her throwback video resurfaces
Romeo Beckham leaves US football club to be with girlfriend Mia Regan in UK

Romeo Beckham leaves US football club to be with girlfriend Mia Regan in UK
Taylor Swift breaks down in tears while performing touching song about losing loved one

Taylor Swift breaks down in tears while performing touching song about losing loved one