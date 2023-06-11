Kim Zolciak sparks speculation of 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' return

Reality TV star Kim Zolciak, renowned for her appearance on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," has ignited rumors of a potential comeback to the beloved Bravo series.

The 45-year-old personality recently caught the attention of fans by removing her soon-to-be ex-husband's last name from her Instagram handle.

Zolciak heightened speculation further by sharing photos featuring former "RHOA" cast members Lisa Wu, Shereé Whitfield, and DeShawn Snow. Alongside the images, she wrote, "See you soon," accompanied by the hashtag #RHOA and a Bravo TV tag.

With Zolciak having previously taken a step back from full-time cast membership but leaving an indelible impact on the show, fans eagerly await her potential return.



The timing of Zolciak's Instagram post coincides with her recent divorce filing from ex-husband Kroy Biermann, a former Atlanta Falcons player. This move suggests that she is ready to embrace her individuality anew.

Zolciak and Biermann's relationship journey was documented on "RHOA" and their own spin-off series, "Don't Be Tardy," spanning eight seasons.

As their divorce proceedings progress, court documents reveal that Biermann has been granted primary custody of their four children, further adding complexity to their separation.

Andy Cohen, the executive producer of "The Real Housewives" franchise, expressed surprise and extended his support and condolences to Zolciak during an episode of his SiriusXM program.

While fans anticipate confirmation of Zolciak's potential return to "RHOA," one thing is clear: she is prepared to embark on her individual journey and make a lasting impression on the reality TV landscape once again.