Prince Harry’s paranoias are ‘being used’ by Meghan Markle for ‘total control’

Experts believe Meghna Markle is using Prince Harry’s paranoias to coax him out of the leading role in their relationship.

This possibility and its resulting implications have been referenced by royal commentator expert Dan Wootton.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, “I fear that, in Meghan's strategic mind, the worse things get for Harry the better positioned she becomes to take the lead in their relationship.”

“What else explains his solo meltdown this year?” Mr Wootton also asked.

“If Meghan were a responsible wife, not attempting to lean into Harry's extreme if, at times, understandable paranoias, she would have spoken to him about the reality of the media.”

“After all, just like Harry's mother Diana, before Meghan entered the Royal Family she was one of the many celebrities who used journalists and photographers on a regular basis to promote her image, meeting with showbiz columnists to ask them to print stories about her private life and arranging paparazzi to be available to shoot her when arriving at certain locations.”