Royals
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
Prince Harry's a 'prolific drug user' not even 'woke Americans' believe

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

Prince Harry has just been ridiculed for ‘underestimating’ his pals and thinking that the reasons he’s given for his ‘prolific drug use’ is something they could stomach.

These accusatory claims against Prince Harry has just been put forward by royal commentator expert Dan Wootton.

According to the Daily Mail, he believes “It's hard to pick the most ludicrous moment of Harry's evidence, but I think for me it's his claim that the only reason he became a prolific drug user and playboy prince was because the media reported on his activities.”

Mr Wotton also referenced Prince Harry witness statement from the stand where he admitted, “I ended up feeling as though I was playing up to a lot of the headlines and stereotypes that they wanted to pin on me mainly because I thought that, if they are printing this rubbish about me and people were believing it, I may as well 'do the crime'.”

“Oh, come on, surely even his woke mates aren't swallowing that baloney,” Mr Wootton asked.

“In fact, I think the inclusion of that statement alone in his witness statement proves Harry doesn't have the right people looking after his best interests.”

