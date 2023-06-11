 
Mixed reactions as AI-generated songs blur the line between authenticity, fraud

Deezer, a streaming service, is working on tools to identify music generated by artificial intelligence (AI) after a surge in popularity of songs that convincingly mimic the voices of famous artists.

These AI-generated tracks are so realistic that they are often mistaken for leaked or unreleased music. With advancements in AI platforms, producers can now recreate melodies and imitate renowned artists' voices within seconds by learning from human-provided vocals and music content.

The response from artists and fans has been mixed. Some see the emergence of AI-generated music as a reflection of the formulaic nature of pop music, while others embrace the technology's potential. 

Deezer's goal is to remove fraudulent AI content from its platform and establish a fair system for compensating different forms of music creation.

The UK music industry has joined the Human Artistry Campaign, which aims to establish guidelines for responsible use of AI in music.

While concerns about copyright infringement and the preservation of human creativity persist, singer Grimes has shown support for AI-generated music by offering to split royalties for songs that use her voice and advocating for open-sourcing art and eliminating copyright restrictions.

The industry now faces the challenge of differentiating between authentic and fabricated music. Stakeholders must decide which path to take, considering the responsible development and use of AI technologies to ensure the preservation of human culture and artistic expression in the music industry.

