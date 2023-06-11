Gwen Stefani’s fans defend her after she is criticized for being “too old”

Her fans took up the responsibility of defending her as they insisted that she is “beautiful"

Gwen Stefani’s fans are defending her after she received hate on her latest Instagram post for being “too old to wear so much makeup.” The 53-year-old made a video giving a makeup tutorial to promote her brand GXVE Beauty.

In the video she can be seen contouring her nose to promote her contouring product as she captioned the video: “Get the perfect nose contour every time with Pick It Up.”

However, her comment section had several users criticizing her for her age. “You wear entirely too much makeup for your age!”

Her fans took up the responsibility of defending her as they insisted that she is “beautiful.” One fan wrote: “Gwen is beautiful,” while another added: “No such thing as 'too much makeup' especially when she's that age and looks this good!”

One user criticized the people hating on her in the comments. “It's so disturbing seeing women on here judging another so viciously. Social media doesn't give you the wherewithal to come on here and be cruel. Be better.”

A fourth user complimented the artist. “No such thing as 'too much makeup' especially when she's THAT AGE and looks this good.”