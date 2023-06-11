 
Kim Kardashian under fire for posting unflattering selfie with sister Khloe

Kim Kardashian is in hot water once again after sharing a blurry selfie with her sister Khloe on Instagram. 

The photo, taken at a party, received negative feedback from fans who felt that Khloe was not shown in the best light, leading to criticism of Kim's decision-making. This is not the first time Kim has been accused of prioritizing her own appearance over others in her social media posts.

The selfie featured Kim, Khloe, and Savas Oguz, a friend of Tristan Thompson. Although the trio seemed to be enjoying themselves, Khloe's face appeared distorted, likely due to her holding a hookah hose. 

Netizens were quick to call out Kim for being unfair to her sister, suggesting that she would never allow Khloe to post such an unflattering picture.

The controversy also reignited past concerns regarding Kim's use of photoshop. Back in April, she faced backlash for sharing a photoshopped bikini picture that exhibited pixelation and questionable editing on her curves. 

Fans questioned whether Kim was aware of the public's perception and the extent of her editing practices.

As criticism continues to mount, fans express disappointment in Kim's choices and highlight the absence of filters that she typically relies on. 

