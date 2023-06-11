Jane Campion's iconic films showcased at Sydney Film Festival

Renowned filmmaker Jane Campion is being celebrated at the Sydney Film Festival with a retrospective of her work.

The showcase includes all nine of her feature films, from "Two Friends" to "The Power of the Dog," as well as a selection of her short films. Campion's unique and heartfelt style has made her a standout in the industry, particularly as a female director overcoming obstacles in a male-dominated field.

In an interview with David Stratton, Campion reflected on her early influences, including her parents and surrealist filmmaker Luis Bunuel.

She shared personal anecdotes about her exposure to cinema, recounting her mother taking her to see "Belle de Jour" and her father introducing her to controversial films like "Performance."

The conversation delved into Campion's challenges and successes, including the mixed response to her film "Sweetie" at the Cannes Film Festival. Despite facing setbacks, Campion expressed her deep affection for the film, which she sees as a deeply personal expression of herself.

The interview also explored various aspects of Campion's filmmaking career, touching on the relationship between filmmakers and critics, her transition to television with "Top of the Lake," and her growth as a director.

The discussion consistently brought attention to the gender disparities in the industry and the unique struggles faced by women filmmakers.

Julie Bertucelli's documentary, "Jane Campion, the Cinema Woman," further underscored these disparities, showcasing the limited representation of women in prestigious film accolades and capturing Campion as the lone female Palme d'Or winner in the company of Roman Polanski, a controversial figure.