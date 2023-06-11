 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Jane Campion's iconic films showcased at Sydney Film Festival

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

Jane Campions iconic films showcased at Sydney Film Festival

Renowned filmmaker Jane Campion is being celebrated at the Sydney Film Festival with a retrospective of her work. 

The showcase includes all nine of her feature films, from "Two Friends" to "The Power of the Dog," as well as a selection of her short films. Campion's unique and heartfelt style has made her a standout in the industry, particularly as a female director overcoming obstacles in a male-dominated field.

In an interview with David Stratton, Campion reflected on her early influences, including her parents and surrealist filmmaker Luis Bunuel. 

She shared personal anecdotes about her exposure to cinema, recounting her mother taking her to see "Belle de Jour" and her father introducing her to controversial films like "Performance."

The conversation delved into Campion's challenges and successes, including the mixed response to her film "Sweetie" at the Cannes Film Festival. Despite facing setbacks, Campion expressed her deep affection for the film, which she sees as a deeply personal expression of herself.

The interview also explored various aspects of Campion's filmmaking career, touching on the relationship between filmmakers and critics, her transition to television with "Top of the Lake," and her growth as a director. 

The discussion consistently brought attention to the gender disparities in the industry and the unique struggles faced by women filmmakers.

Julie Bertucelli's documentary, "Jane Campion, the Cinema Woman," further underscored these disparities, showcasing the limited representation of women in prestigious film accolades and capturing Campion as the lone female Palme d'Or winner in the company of Roman Polanski, a controversial figure.

More From Entertainment:

Blackpink's Jennie departs Melbourne concert over health issues

Blackpink's Jennie departs Melbourne concert over health issues
Nicholas Lyndhurst to star with Kelsey Grammar in 'Frasier Reboot'

Nicholas Lyndhurst to star with Kelsey Grammar in 'Frasier Reboot'
Newlyweds Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup look radiant as they step out in NYC

Newlyweds Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup look radiant as they step out in NYC
Jennifer Lopez gives fans a peek inside her new home: Ben Affleck not seen in video video

Jennifer Lopez gives fans a peek inside her new home: Ben Affleck not seen in video
Vin Diesel praises Jason Momoa's remarkable performance in 'Fast X'

Vin Diesel praises Jason Momoa's remarkable performance in 'Fast X'
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma all smiles in coordinating flannels

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma all smiles in coordinating flannels
Kanye West celebrates his 46th birthday with wife Bianca Censori, daughter North

Kanye West celebrates his 46th birthday with wife Bianca Censori, daughter North
Gordon Ramsay’s wife Tana remembers late son Rocky with heartfelt note

Gordon Ramsay’s wife Tana remembers late son Rocky with heartfelt note
Jennifer Lopez 'The Mother' becomes Netflix top 10 most-watched movies of all time video

Jennifer Lopez 'The Mother' becomes Netflix top 10 most-watched movies of all time
Cynthia Erivo says her ‘heart broke open’ filming emotional scene in 'Wicked'

Cynthia Erivo says her ‘heart broke open’ filming emotional scene in 'Wicked'
Kim Kardashian under fire for posting unflattering selfie with sister Khloe

Kim Kardashian under fire for posting unflattering selfie with sister Khloe
Joni Mitchell performs 'A Case Of You' with Brandi Carlile, Marcus Mumford at Newport

Joni Mitchell performs 'A Case Of You' with Brandi Carlile, Marcus Mumford at Newport
BTS’ Jin reveals how he always keeps a positive mindset

BTS’ Jin reveals how he always keeps a positive mindset
BTS’ Jin claims he’s preparing gift for his fans for when he returns

BTS’ Jin claims he’s preparing gift for his fans for when he returns
Cardi B performs Lady Gaga's

Cardi B performs Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance" on enormous kitchen island
Karina from K-pop group Aespa says she won’t go blonde for five years

Karina from K-pop group Aespa says she won’t go blonde for five years
Gwen Stefani’s fans defend her after she is criticized for being “too old”

Gwen Stefani’s fans defend her after she is criticized for being “too old”
Jason Gardiner claims Holly Willoughby “changed” during ‘Dancing on Ice’

Jason Gardiner claims Holly Willoughby “changed” during ‘Dancing on Ice’
Peter Gabriel releases single

Peter Gabriel releases single "Road to Joy (Bright-Side Mix)" from upcoming album
Take That finally reveal the reason Jason Orange left the iconic pop band

Take That finally reveal the reason Jason Orange left the iconic pop band
Mixed reactions as AI-generated songs blur the line between authenticity, fraud

Mixed reactions as AI-generated songs blur the line between authenticity, fraud