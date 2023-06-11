 
Showbiz
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Vicky Kaushal says Katrina is the mastermind behind his birthday parties

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

Vicky Kaushal shares how Katrina plans his birthday parties with attention to details
Vicky Kaushal shares how Katrina plans his birthday parties with attention to details

Vicky Kaushal recently commented on how intricately Katrina plans his birthday celebrations, saying that she is the mastermind between the two of them.

During his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil asked Vicky about how he celebrated his birthday after marriage and whether it was different in any way than how he did it before marriage.

He said, "Pichla saal wo pehle birthday tha, shaadi ke baad wala. Humne phir doston ke sath hi manaya. Uss group me ab Katrina bhi thi, toh hum sab ne sath me hin manaya (Last year was my first birthday after marriage, and we celebrated with friends. Katrina was also in that group now, so we all celebrated together).”

Vicky further added that Katrina plans extremely well and goes to the smallest of details. “Hum dono mei Katrina ‘planner’ hai. Itna mera dimag nahi chalta jitna wahan planning ho jati hai (Katrina is the planner between the two of us. I can’t even begin to think at the level at which she plans).”

Vicky Kaushal last appeared in the film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which has been doing well at the box office and is anticipated to exceed ₹50 crore mark on Sunday. 

The movie, directed by Laxman Utekar and co-produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, also features Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi, and Sharib Hashmi in supporting roles.

