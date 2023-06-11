Prince Harry adds to King Charles' worries with his latest action?

King Charles III was reportedly not happy with Prince Harry's move to launch legal battle against the British tabloid.

The newly crowned King is "sad and bewildered” by the legal crusade the Duke of Sussex has launched against a media group and his continued attacks on the UK’s institutions, a palace insider has claimed.

The estranged Duke of Sussex is embroiled in a lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), accusing the conglomerate of using illegal phone hacking to publish dozens of stories about him between 1996 and 2011 that caused him “distress.”

Meghan Markle's husband's witness statement released last week included his opinion that the state of the press and government in England was “at rock bottom,” which violates the constitutional requirement for the royal family to be “above politics,” according to The Sunday Times.

Harry’s rhetoric and continued accusations against his royal kin had continued to bother the newly coronated monarch, a source close to the palace told the paper.

"The King brings Harry up every time I see him. I don’t think we’ve moved past sad and bewildered, but there’s a bit more frustration at his behavior because it just keeps going," the source reportedly said.

Harry, fifth inline to the throne, stepped down as senior working royal three years ago and moved his family to California, citing the pressure of their public roles and alleged biases against his biracial divorcée American wife Meghan Markle.

The 38-year-old disgruntled royal did not meet with his father Charles or his brother Prince William during his recent brief trip to the UK .

"I think he is seeking inner peace and this becomes the target … he thinks if he can bring the media to heel, it will cure his pain. Sadly, I don’t think it will. He’s still defending his mother,” the courtier told the paper. Nothing will take that pain away," a former courtier offered another theory to The Times.