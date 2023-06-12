Russia attacks Ukraine evacuation boat, killing three in Kherson

Rescuers react to Russian shelling during evacuation efforts of those trapped by flooding in Kherson region.—Reuters

Three individuals lost their lives when Russia targeted a boat carrying evacuees from the flood-stricken region of Kherson, as confirmed by the regional governor.

Following the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam, Ukraine has been striving to rescue people stranded on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, which is under Russian control. According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the evacuation boat came under fire from Russian troops, resulting in the death of a 74-year-old man who was attempting to save a woman from gunfire. Two police officers also sustained injuries during the incident.

The devastating breach of the Nova Kakhovka dam led to an overwhelming deluge that rapidly submerged vast stretches of land on both sides of the Dnipro River. Ukraine accuses Russia of deliberately sabotaging the dam, situated in a Russian-controlled area within Ukraine, but Russia denies these allegations, shifting blame onto Ukraine for its destruction. While the BBC has not independently verified either claim, it appears probable that Russian forces, who had control over the dam, decided to destroy it, intending to complicate Ukraine's ongoing counter-offensive.

The flooding has had a severe impact on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, with numerous distressed individuals resorting to the Telegram app, pleading for rescue. Ukraine's military has been coordinating rescue operations from this side of the river, but they have acknowledged that some evacuations are being carried out by courageous volunteers. However, these selfless efforts have not been without peril. A rescue volunteer named Viktor recounted being targeted by Russian gunfire while attempting to assist, emphasizing that Russian soldiers were waiting for their arrival to open fire on them. The validity of these claims has not been independently confirmed by the BBC.

In the Kherson region, the flooded area has receded to some extent, as stated by officials. However, concerns persist about the potential spread of infectious diseases in the polluted waters. Thousands of homes in Ukraine remain underwater, and tens of thousands of people have lost access to clean drinking water. The World Health Organization's representative in Ukraine, Dr Jarno Habicht, described the situation as "devastating" and highlighted the urgent need to provide safe and clean water. Precautionary sample testing is ongoing to monitor water-borne illnesses.

The destruction of the Kakhovka dam has also had significant consequences for Crimea, which was unlawfully annexed by Russia in 2014. The North Crimean Canal, which relies on the water supply from the now-destroyed dam, is facing disruption. Ukrainian hydro energy company Ukrhydroenergo reported a substantial drop in water levels in the reservoir behind the dam, and the UK's defence ministry warned that water flow to the peninsula would soon cease. Drone footage captured after the dam breach indicates a substantial reduction in water levels near the entrance to the canal.

The responsible party behind the dam's destruction likely understood that it would deprive Crimea of vital fresh water. The canal had been blocked by Ukraine following the annexation of Crimea, but Russia swiftly unblocked it after it invaded southern Ukraine last year. It is possible that Russian commanders saw blowing up the dam as a necessary albeit extreme measure to impede Ukraine's military plans.

On a separate note, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the commencement of the country's long-awaited counter-offensive against Russia. Reports suggest that Ukrainian troops have made advances in the east near Bakhmut and the south near Zaporizhzhia, conducting long-range strikes on Russian targets. Assessing the exact situation on the front lines proves challenging. While Ukrainian forces appear to have achieved localized gains, breaking through fortified Russian positions remains a formidable challenge.

In Russia's Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine, rail traffic was suspended following the derailment of a freight train on Saturday night. This region has witnessed drones, shelling, and cross-border raids in recent weeks. Further north, in the Kaluga region, Governor Vladislav Shapsha reported two drone crashes—one near the village of Strelkovk and the other in a forest. The BBC has not independently verified these incidents.