Megan Fox tells of 'impotent little man' for targeting her children

Megan Fox is lashing out at haters as they accuse her of controlling her kids.

The Transformers actress has called out Robby Starbuck Saturday soon after he claimed she stops her kids to “wear girls clothes.”



“i really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly youre a clout chaser,” Fox wrote via Instagram this week before adding: “But let me teach you something…

“irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame – never use children as leverage or social currency especially under malevolent and erroneous.

Meghan then added: “I have been burned at the stake by insecure, narcissistic, impotent, little men like you many times, and yet i’m still here,” Fox, 37, added.

“You f—ked with the wrong witch.”

Fox mothers Noah Shannon, 10, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Journey River, 6 with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.