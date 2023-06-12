Britney Spears lawyer demands outlet to take down ‘defamatory story’ about popstar

Britney Spears has sent a legal letter to Daily Mail for spreading “numerous false and defamatory fabrications” about the popstar allegedly using crystal meth.

In the letter obtained by Page Six, the Toxic singer’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, ripped the report published by the outlet, urging an internal investigation into the matter.

He also revealed that journalist Daphne Barak, who filed the said story, has been “harassing” Spears and her sons, Sean and Jayden, by trying to connect them under “false pretenses.”

“The Daily Mail, through Daphne Barak, posted a story yesterday containing numerous false and defamatory fabrications concerning my client Britney Spears that are attributed to Kevin Federline and his children, in particular regarding ‘crystal meth,'” Rosengart penned in the letter.

The attorney said that Spears’ ex Kevin Federline, to whom the singer was married from 2004 to 2007, “acknowledged the falsity of Ms. Barak’s story” while speaking to TMZ.

“I have separately learnt that on several occasions, Ms. Barak sought to contact Britney under false pretenses, again her minor children, which is exploitative, harassing, and outrageous,” he added.

The letter continued: “And moreover, Britney’s representatives were never contacted prior to the publication of the story, further demonstrating actual malice and reckless disregard for the truth.”

“Britney is indeed a public figure, but this conduct is beyond the pale and completely unacceptable. It is shoddy even by today’s standards of ‘journalism’ and the unfair scrutiny she has faced.

Before concluding, Rosengart added that he would “follow up separately” but asked the publication to “please confirm” that they would “immediately delete and retract that false and defamatory story and conduct an internal investigation regarding this matter and the abuse of Britney and her children.”

As for Barak, she told Page Six that she has “12 days filming with Federline, his wife, his family and others. All – By his request,” adding that only a “small percentage” of the footage she included in her story “has been released and made headlines.”

On his part, K-Fed slammed the publication for fabricating lies and publishing the “heart ache” his family and “minor children” have endured in an interview with TMZ.

“It saddens our family that Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti have decided to fabricate lies and publish the heart ache our family has endured, along with the trauma of our minor children in the Daily Mail and The Sun,” Federline said.