Royals
Monday Jun 12, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

King Charles advised to remove Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's titles

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Monday Jun 12, 2023

King Charles advised to remove Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s titles
King Charles advised to remove Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s titles

Britain’s King Charles has been advised to remove Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s titles after reports he is said to be 'sad and bewildered' and increasingly 'frustrated' over the Duke’s behavior.

Commenting on the Daily Mail report, an admirer of the King said, “Your Majesty. I have some really good advice. Remove their titles, go with the flow and live without any regrets.

“Nobody could have done more than You And William to try and resolve this dilemma. He is beyond help, until he realises it himself. Then You will be there for him if asked, or needed.”

Another fan said, “We can only hope that one day he makes Father happy.”

Earlier, the insider told The Times: “The King brings Harry up every time I see him. I don’t think we’ve moved past sad and bewildered, but there’s a bit more frustration at his behaviour, because it just keeps going.”

