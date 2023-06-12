Kris Jenner ‘saddened’ over Kim Kardashian’s rise as a reality TV star

Kim Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner reportedly feels ‘really bittersweet’ emotions regarding the family’s rise to fame.

The entire converastion arose once Scott Disick asked the reality TV star about what she ‘misses most’ about pre-fame life.

The SKIMS founder was quick to get candid and admitted, “I wonder what life would be like now if we didn't take that road or take that journey.”

Disick chimed in at this point in the converastion and pointed out ‘big a hustler’ Kim really is, and admitted that ‘she was meant to become an entrepreneur’ no matter what.

During a new episode of The Kardashians, “I know something that is hard for my mom, she's been really sad, like, 'What did I do?'” Kim asked. “Did I create them to get to this level...? She thinks it's all [connected].”

Disick nodded in agreement at this point and admitted, “I get it, everyone kind of has something great and something bad," he agrees.

“And I can handle it all, even the bad stuff, I can handle it,” Kim further went on to add. “What's so crazy is when my dad died, I remember automatically being like, 'Okay I'm going to speak at the funeral. This is happening. My dad left us and now we finally have to grow up, we have to figure it out.'”