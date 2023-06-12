Irina Shayk rips ‘totally malicious’ reports about her crushing over Tom Brady

Irina Shayk dismissed reports about her “throwing herself” at Tom Brady and “following him around” during a star-studded wedding in Sardinia, Italy.

A representative for the Russian model claimed that the story about Shayk eyeing Gisele Bündchen's ex-husband was “totally fictional.”

In an interview with Daily Mail, the Vice President of The Society Management Cheri Bowen said, “This story is completely false. It is a totally malicious and fictional account of the evening.”

Previously, another source close to the situation confirmed to the publication that the former Victoria's Secret Angel and the NFL legend share a “purely platonic relationship.

It was claimed that Brady was not “interested” in Shayk after she “followed him around” and “threw herself” at him at the wedding ceremony of Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick.

An insider told Page Six that Shayk “scarcely” let Brady “out of her sight” during the whole weekend they were in Sardinia, Italy, for the nuptials.

Squashing all such rumours, the source made it clear that Shayk and Brady are “just friends,” adding, “They have a purely platonic relationship.”