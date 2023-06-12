 
Monday Jun 12, 2023
Amber Heard fans receive exciting news

Monday Jun 12, 2023

Amber Heard fans have received an exciting news a year after the Aquaman actress lost defamation trial against her former husband Johnny Depp.

Amber, who is currently staying in Spain, will arrive in Sicily, Italy for the promotion of her upcoming film In The Fire.

According to a report by Deadline, the Aquaman actress is set to appear at the 69th Taormina Film Festival for the world premiere of In The Fire.

The supernatural thriller that stars Amber Heard as a pioneering psychiatrist will premiere on June 24 at the Teatro Antico di Taorina.

Amber Heard will attend the festival, which takes place from June 23 to July 1, 2023 in Sicily, along with the film’s director Conor Allyn and co-star Eduardo Noriego.

According to Marca, Amber Heard was seen on the set of In the Fire before the Johnny Depp defamation trial had started.

In the Fire will be the first movie promoted by Amber Heard after the legal battle with Depp.

The publication further said following the trial, now Amber Heard’s priority is to put the attention on her film career.

