Monday Jun 12, 2023
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Misa Hylton share friendly exchanges

Monday Jun 12, 2023

Diddy and his ex, Misa Hylton, have seemingly put their differences aside as they engage in friendly exchanges
Sean "Diddy" Combs and his ex, Misa Hylton, seem to be on good terms despite recent events, including the arrest of their son.

After their son Justin Combs was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor for DUI, Hylton expressed her grievances with Diddy on social media. 

However, it appears that they have since exchanged friendly comments on Instagram, although those comments have been deleted.

In a video promoting DeLeón Tequila on Friday, Diddy stated, "sometimes you have to say, 'f--- everybody'." Hylton responded to the post, cosigning Diddy's perspective and stating, "YUP that's how I feel everyday." 

Diddy then replied to her comment, saying, "I love you queen. Stay in the light." These comments have been removed from the post.

Last week, Justin Combs was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department for running a red light. He was released on bail and has since been charged. 

During this time, Hylton cryptically shared on her Instagram Story that she has reached a breaking point and cannot ignore the issues anymore.

She also referenced Diddy's recent lawsuit against Diageo, the alcohol company, for alleged racial discrimination and failure to promote his brands. 

Hylton expressed frustration with Diddy's focus on alcohol and called for him to sell something healthy that uplifts people. She mentioned regret about not keeping their child with her and made a subtle reference to Diddy's song Act Bad.

Representatives for Diddy did not respond to requests for comment at the time. On Monday, Diddy will be honored at the Apollo Theater in New York City, where he will receive the Icon Award during the annual Apollo Spring Benefit.

