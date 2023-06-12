Prince Harry knows ‘he has no market for more’

Experts have just voiced concerns regarding the ‘rookie mistakes’ Prince Harry has been making.

Columnist Judith Woods issued these claims regarding Prince Harry’s future direction.

According to The Telegraph she said, “Let’s not forget that around the publication of his pity-party exposé Spare, Harry ominously muttered that 400 pages had been cut from the final manuscript and ‘it could have been two books, put it that way’.”

“Is there a market for more?" she also asked before noting that it does not seem possible, at least "not from this side of the pond, I’ll warrant."

But at the same time its clear that "he’s making waves across the Atlantic, not least because the US government is due to appear in court next week to answer questions over Prince Harry’s visa application, after he detailed his drug use in print.”

“Rookie mistake but what’s a prince of the realm to do when his US editors squeeze him until his pips squeak? The case has been brought by the conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation, which believes he should have been denied residency in the US if he failed to disclose his drug use and could see it revoked if he ‘lied’.”