Royals
Monday Jun 12, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘general whingefest’ put to rest?

Monday Jun 12, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly want the world to see how they’ve “moved onwards and upwards to the highest moral ground where even recreational virtue signalling can result in a nose bleed.”

The couple’s newfound approach to the Royal Family has just been referenced at length by columnist Judith Woods.

According to The Telegraph she began by asking, “Can it be true? Is it just idle gossip? Say it ain’t so. Rumours are rife that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going to abandon Britain and freeze out the Royal family. Oh wait, they’ve already done that (scampers off to check). “

“Right, so it looks as though they are doing it all over again, but this time without the mud-slinging, the tell-all interviews and the general whingefest. This time they are going for (consults notes) what is known as Dignified Silence.”

“Not that they’ve run out of things to say, you understand, or that nobody cares much any more. No, it’s because they have made learnings. Because they have moved onwards and upwards to the highest moral ground where even recreational virtue signalling can result in a nose bleed.”

“And because hencetoforthwithwards they wish to raise their Prince and Princess in such a way that their lived experience will be one of unblemished apple pie privacy in their humble community of gazillionaires.”

“Sorry, I simply can’t keep a straight face,” Ms Woods later added because “I’d much rather talk about Transylvania because I’ve been there and yes, there are actual bears on the streets. And wolves too. But I digress.”

