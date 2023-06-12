 
Monday Jun 12, 2023
Monday Jun 12, 2023

Jennifer Lopez is every inch the cool mother as she steps out in style

Jennifer Lopez was every inch a cool mother as she was spotted with her children in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 53-year-old the Shotgun Wedding star actress looked cool as she put on a stylish display in a patterned maxi dress and platform heels for her lunchtime outing with her twins, Max and Emme Muniz, both 15.

The Mother star — who sported a '70s-inspired pair of brown corduroy flare pants while running errands on Thursday — was seen carrying a red Hermes shoulder purse to match the colours in the rest of her outfit.

Her son Max — who made his acting debut in Lopez's film Marry Me — was spotted in a black graphic T-shirt and khaki green joggers.

Lopez shares her twin children with singer-songwriter Marc Anthony, 54 — whom she was married from 2004 to 2014.

