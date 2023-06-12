 
Royals
Monday Jun 12, 2023
Kate Middleton, Prince William to visit Scotland next month

Kate Middleton, Prince William to visit Scotland next month

Kate Middleton and Prince William will visit Scotland next month after King Charles birthday parade, traditionally known as Trooping the Colour.

According to a report by People, the Prince and Princess of Wales will head to Scotland in July for Edinburgh's celebration of King Charles and Camilla's coronation.

This was announced by the Scottish government in a statement, saying the nation will mark the coronation on July 5 during Royal Week in Edinburgh.

The Scottish government issued the statement last Friday which reads: "The King will be presented with the Honours of Scotland at a National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Giles’ Cathedral following processions on the Royal Mile."

It further reads: "Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay will also attend events."

According to People, Prince William and Kate Middleton are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland.

They inherited the titles from King Charles and Camilla after Queen Elizabeth's death in September last year. 

