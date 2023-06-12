 
Monday Jun 12, 2023
'One Direction' star Niall Horan reveals he became 'recluse' after band rose to fame

Monday Jun 12, 2023

One Direction star Niall Horan revealed he developed a fear of going out and became a “recluse” after the band rose to fame.

The Put A Little Love On Me singer recalled a moment when he thought he was going to die after fans crowded him in a shopping mall in West London.

Speaking to The Sun, he said, “There were periods where you’d go out and you wouldn’t get five yards outside the door.”

“I remember one time I stupidly went to Westfield (shopping mall), in West London, and honestly, swear to God, I was like, ‘I’m going to die in here. I’m never getting out,’” the singer added.

Horan continued: “It was the fear of that which kept me in. I probably became a bit of a recluse in 2012, 2013, 2014... It was probably all in my head but I became a recluse because of the thought of going out, when I probably could have.”

“There is a side of it where you’ve just come from zero to hero, the shock of it. It’s a shock to the system and you’re trying to live a normal life.”

Horan went on to reveal that after going solo, his life changed, adding, “Now I live the most normal life I could possibly live. I can go to the shops and buy my own dinner and just general stuff.”

“There was a period where if someone said, ‘Do you want to grab a coffee?’ or ‘Do you want to go for lunch?’ I’d have said absolutely not.”

