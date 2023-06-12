Greta Gerwig's Barbie poised to outperform Oppenheimer in box office debut

Barbie, the upcoming fantasy comedy directed by Greta Gerwig, is predicted to surpass Oppenheimer, the historical thriller directed by Christopher Nolan, in terms of box office performance during their opening weekend.

The film community has long been aware of the simultaneous release of these two highly anticipated movies on July 21, 2023, sparking humorous discussions among fans about their viewing priorities.

According to early box office projections reported by Puck (via World of Reel), Barbie is expected to generate $45-55 million in its opening weekend, surpassing Oppenheimer's projected earnings of $30-35 million.

Both films boast budgets of $100 million. Barbie's higher projected opening revenue is not surprising considering its PG-13 rating, which broadens its appeal to a wider audience compared to the R-rated Oppenheimer.

The early buzz and critical reception will also play a role in determining the box office success of these two films, which diverge significantly in genre and tone.