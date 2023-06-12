 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 12, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Greta Gerwig's Barbie poised to outperform Oppenheimer in box office debut

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Monday Jun 12, 2023

Greta Gerwigs Barbie poised to outperform Oppenheimer in box office debut
Greta Gerwig's Barbie poised to outperform Oppenheimer in box office debut

Barbie, the upcoming fantasy comedy directed by Greta Gerwig, is predicted to surpass Oppenheimer, the historical thriller directed by Christopher Nolan, in terms of box office performance during their opening weekend. 

The film community has long been aware of the simultaneous release of these two highly anticipated movies on July 21, 2023, sparking humorous discussions among fans about their viewing priorities.

According to early box office projections reported by Puck (via World of Reel), Barbie is expected to generate $45-55 million in its opening weekend, surpassing Oppenheimer's projected earnings of $30-35 million. 

Both films boast budgets of $100 million. Barbie's higher projected opening revenue is not surprising considering its PG-13 rating, which broadens its appeal to a wider audience compared to the R-rated Oppenheimer.

The early buzz and critical reception will also play a role in determining the box office success of these two films, which diverge significantly in genre and tone.

More From Entertainment:

Uzo Aduba unveils baby bump at Tony Awards red carpet

Uzo Aduba unveils baby bump at Tony Awards red carpet
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Misa Hylton share friendly exchanges

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Misa Hylton share friendly exchanges
Selena Gomez slammed for wearing Balenciaga, deletes post

Selena Gomez slammed for wearing Balenciaga, deletes post
Jonnie Irwin 'buries head in sand' over disclosing his children about cancer

Jonnie Irwin 'buries head in sand' over disclosing his children about cancer
Jonah Hill leaves fans spellbound with his major weight transformation

Jonah Hill leaves fans spellbound with his major weight transformation
Amber Heard's sister Whitney returns to social media

Amber Heard's sister Whitney returns to social media
Jonnie Irwin opens up about dying wish ahead of celebrating Father's Day

Jonnie Irwin opens up about dying wish ahead of celebrating Father's Day
‘One Direction’ star Niall Horan reveals he became ‘recluse’ after band rose to fame

‘One Direction’ star Niall Horan reveals he became ‘recluse’ after band rose to fame

Jennifer Lopez is every inch the cool mother as she steps out in style

Jennifer Lopez is every inch the cool mother as she steps out in style
Lana Del Rey bids farewell to social media

Lana Del Rey bids farewell to social media
Britney Spears still haunted by past memories of 13-year conservatorship

Britney Spears still haunted by past memories of 13-year conservatorship

Denée Benton takes aim at Ron DeSantis at the Tony Awards

Denée Benton takes aim at Ron DeSantis at the Tony Awards
Jason Gardiner opens up about sudden departure: ‘Holly Willoughby never contacted’

Jason Gardiner opens up about sudden departure: ‘Holly Willoughby never contacted’
‘The Dark Knight’ star Colin McFarlane and brother dealing with same ‘genetic’ disease

‘The Dark Knight’ star Colin McFarlane and brother dealing with same ‘genetic’ disease
Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Citadel’ needs ‘time to grow’ with U.S. audience

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Citadel’ needs ‘time to grow’ with U.S. audience
Danniella Westbrook makes a daring move, shows off real face after surgery

Danniella Westbrook makes a daring move, shows off real face after surgery

Amber Heard fans receive exciting news

Amber Heard fans receive exciting news
Irina Shayk rips ‘totally malicious’ reports about her crushing over Tom Brady

Irina Shayk rips ‘totally malicious’ reports about her crushing over Tom Brady

Pics: Rebel Wilson cuddles daughter Royce Lillian in adorable snaps

Pics: Rebel Wilson cuddles daughter Royce Lillian in adorable snaps
Matty Healy makes errors during performance, apologises to Taylor Swift after split

Matty Healy makes errors during performance, apologises to Taylor Swift after split

Andrew Shue finally forgives Amy Robach for 'betrayal'?

Andrew Shue finally forgives Amy Robach for 'betrayal'?