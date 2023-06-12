 
Monday Jun 12, 2023
Aditya Chopra to groom Ahaan Panday for his 'big Bollywood break'

Ahaan Panday is the first cousin of Ananya Panday
Aditya Chopra has been reportedly giving intense grooming sessions to Chunky Pandey’s nephew Ahaan Panday ahead of his big Bollywood break for the past three years.

Aditya is truly impressed by the immense efforts and hard work of Ahaan. One of the close sources claimed: “Ahaan has got his big Bollywood break and it is under the YRF banner!”

“It couldn’t be bigger than this for Ahaan. Aditya Chopra is grooming him and his film will go on floors early next year.”

“Ahaan has proven to Adi that he is very dedicated to his craft and so, Adi has signed him on in the YRF Talent division that has historically managed the careers of incredible performers like Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, to name a few”, added sources.

Sources further stated: “It is the Gen Z era now and so it is highly likely that the next big star of India will be from this generation. Someone who is relatable to today’s youth.”

“With Aditya Chopra feeling that Ahaan is a strong contender for this level of stardom, all eyes will be on the young boy to see how he can floor everyone with his first film.”

“Ahaan has shown that he chooses to stay away from the public gaze in recent years to only focus on improving his craft and that goes well with the YRF ethos because the company always bets on talent and sincerity. This is the reason why YRF has been able to produce the top stars of the country", concluded sources. 

Yash Raj Films has been working for the past 13 years to shape the careers of many new talents, reports Pinkvilla.  

