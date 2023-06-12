 
Royals
Monday Jun 12, 2023
Prince Harry’s ‘unhappiness in an aimless battle’ is ‘far too destructive'

Monday Jun 12, 2023

Experts have just bashed Meghan Markle’s alleged attempts to keep Prince Harry ‘busy’ with his lawsuits because the “consequences will end up being far more destructive.”

Insights into Prince Harry’s antics have been shared by royal commentator Dan Wootton.

According to a report by the Daily Mail “Harry is wallowing in victimhood and unhappiness in an aimless battle that will end up helping no one, certainly not himself.”

“Meghan might think Harry's campaigning against a free Press will burnish her political ambitions and keep him busy, but I think the consequences will end up being far more destructive to him as a person and their marriage.”

“Not to mention the awful position in which it continues to put King Charles and Prince William, who is increasingly encouraging his father to take a harder line against Harry, perhaps finally stripping him of his formal titles.”

“For the sake of Harry's health and happiness, Meghan needs to stage an intervention and assist her husband in focussing his energies on a positive cause.”

