Prince Harry thinks he has a ‘god’s mind’: ‘It passeth all understanding’

Prince Harry has just come under fire for thinking his intellect is ‘well above’ that of everyone else’s.

Fame journalist Petronella Wyatt broke all these thoughts down against the Duke of Sussex.

According to The Telegraph, she started the converastion off by saying, “I can’t keep up with Prince Lochinvar, I really can’t.”

“His mind has become like that of God. It passeth all understanding. Just when I thought Harry had brought his hacking case because the tabloids used to call him a thicko, he popped up all chevalier-like to say it was about ‘stopping the abuse’ of Meghan.”

“There are thumping paradoxes in his argument. Never mind that ‘abuse’ is not predicated on hacking, and that the alleged hacking took place between 1996 and 2011, years before he met the Duchess.”

“How does he square his gallant protection of one woman with his willingness to throw another to the wolves, and indeed to the tabloids?”

“Pity Chelsy Davy, the Chandleresque blonde whose youthful dalliance with Harry is now known to people who weren’t even born when it happened. Was it right to drag her name into court?”