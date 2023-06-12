 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday Jun 12, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Prince Harry thinks he has a ‘god’s mind’: ‘It passeth all understanding’

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Monday Jun 12, 2023

Prince Harry thinks he has a ‘god’s mind’: ‘It passeth all understanding’
Prince Harry thinks he has a ‘god’s mind’: ‘It passeth all understanding’

Prince Harry has just come under fire for thinking his intellect is ‘well above’ that of everyone else’s.

Fame journalist Petronella Wyatt broke all these thoughts down against the Duke of Sussex.

According to The Telegraph, she started the converastion off by saying, “I can’t keep up with Prince Lochinvar, I really can’t.”

“His mind has become like that of God. It passeth all understanding. Just when I thought Harry had brought his hacking case because the tabloids used to call him a thicko, he popped up all chevalier-like to say it was about ‘stopping the abuse’ of Meghan.”

“There are thumping paradoxes in his argument. Never mind that ‘abuse’ is not predicated on hacking, and that the alleged hacking took place between 1996 and 2011, years before he met the Duchess.”

“How does he square his gallant protection of one woman with his willingness to throw another to the wolves, and indeed to the tabloids?”

“Pity Chelsy Davy, the Chandleresque blonde whose youthful dalliance with Harry is now known to people who weren’t even born when it happened. Was it right to drag her name into court?”

More From Royals:

King Charles enjoys journey of royal train pulled by Flying Scotsman locomotive video

King Charles enjoys journey of royal train pulled by Flying Scotsman locomotive
Prince Harry’s ‘unhappiness in an aimless battle’ is ‘far too destructive'

Prince Harry’s ‘unhappiness in an aimless battle’ is ‘far too destructive'
Camilla meets old friends, breaks royal protocol for them

Camilla meets old friends, breaks royal protocol for them
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's catastrophic, embarrassing moment resurfaces

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's catastrophic, embarrassing moment resurfaces
Prince Harry couldn’t last a day in the ‘pit with the groundlings’

Prince Harry couldn’t last a day in the ‘pit with the groundlings’
Prince Harry ‘toxic desire to rewrite history’ is ‘too much to handle’

Prince Harry ‘toxic desire to rewrite history’ is ‘too much to handle’
Prince Harry is ‘fed up with things not working out’

Prince Harry is ‘fed up with things not working out’
Kate Middleton, Prince William to visit Scotland next month

Kate Middleton, Prince William to visit Scotland next month
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘general whingefest’ put to rest?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘general whingefest’ put to rest?
Prince Harry knows ‘he has no market for more’

Prince Harry knows ‘he has no market for more’
When will Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s lease on Frogmore Cottage expire?

When will Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s lease on Frogmore Cottage expire?
Prince Harry is making a ‘mortifying spectacle’ of himself

Prince Harry is making a ‘mortifying spectacle’ of himself
King Charles advised to remove Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s titles

King Charles advised to remove Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s titles
King Charles ‘constantly’ talks about Prince Harry for THIS reason

King Charles ‘constantly’ talks about Prince Harry for THIS reason
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie could do miracles for Andrew: 'Restore image'

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie could do miracles for Andrew: 'Restore image'

King Charles changing 'social media practices' after ignoring Lilibet

King Charles changing 'social media practices' after ignoring Lilibet
Prince Harry 'losing instincts' on what to say about King in public

Prince Harry 'losing instincts' on what to say about King in public
Prince Harry adds to King Charles' worries with his latest action?

Prince Harry adds to King Charles' worries with his latest action?
Prince Harry melts King Charles heart with his emotional statement?

Prince Harry melts King Charles heart with his emotional statement?
Prince Harry’s a ‘prolific drug user’ not even ‘woke Americans’ believe

Prince Harry’s a ‘prolific drug user’ not even ‘woke Americans’ believe
Prince Harry’s paranoias are ‘being used’ by Meghan Markle for ‘total control’

Prince Harry’s paranoias are ‘being used’ by Meghan Markle for ‘total control’