Meghan Markle ‘can’t yet’ use satellites to ‘track’ Prince Harry’s movements

Royal experts have just accused Meghan Markle of wanting to ‘track’ Prince Harry’s whereabouts anytime he isn’t in the US.

Royal commentator Judith Woods issued these accusations against Meghan Markle.

According to The Telegraph, Ms Woods started the chat off by saying, “I’m not sure even her Woman of Vision award will persuade the UN to lend her a satellite to track his movements” when he’s in the UK.

But “On the plus side, if he drives (horse and carts it) two hours north to Busteni he will definitely see a bear.”

Later into the admission, Ms Woods went on to address Prince Harry’s potential itinerary and said, “The Duke of Sussex will doubtless sweep into London and sweep out again, too angry, too prideful to acknowledge the country, the people, most importantly the family he once held dear. Let us hope he grasps the extent of his personal loss before it is too late.”