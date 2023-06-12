Prince Harry ‘knows he needs’ Meghan Markle: ‘Slapped on for monetary gain’

Experts believe the only reason Prince Harry is ‘slapping on’ his public face and sticking to Meghan Markle is for ‘monetary gain’ since he’s already involved legal experts.

These revelations have been brought to light by a well-placed British socialite Lady Colin Campbell.

Lady C weighed in on all her revelations about the couple's current dynamic, in a conversation with Entertainment Daily.

She started the entire chat by pointing out that the couple are currently fighting rock bottom because “There have been problems in the marriage supposedly for some time.”

In the middle of her chat with the outlet, Lady C also went as far as to offer some insight from the grapevine and admitted, “I mean, I have heard from five totally reliable sources" that Prince Harry has turned to legal experts, in all his dealings with Meghan Markle.

“The problem is that the information doesn’t necessarily match up with their public face," she also warned before adding "but of course, their public face is to an extent slapped on for monetary gain.”