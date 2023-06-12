Prince Harry is ‘putting distress this blameless person’ in favor of Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has just come under fire for putting “might distress this blameless person who, unlike Meghan, backed out of the strobe lights?”

These accusations against Prince Harry have been brought forward by royal commentator Petronella Wyatt.

According to a report by The Telegraph, Ms Wyatt pointed out how, “Davy is married, and has a young child,” so “did it not occur to Harry, who feels every prick of life like a dagger, that revisiting the flora of their affair might distress this blameless person who, unlike Meghan, backed out of the strobe lights?”

“Did he even bother to consult her before he sued?” she also questioned.

Because according to a family friend, he did not, and according to Ms Wyatt, “Once again, his willingness to share details about personal relationships with women makes him less Lochinvar than louche.”

In the end, “his constant cri de coeur is that no one comprehends how he feels. Well, Harry my boy, I do.”