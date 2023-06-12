Novak Djokovic ascends to top after triumph in French Open

Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the Musketeers' Trophy during a photocall after winning the Roland-Garros French Open tennis tournament, in Paris, on June 12, 2023. — AFP

It was 388th week as the world's number one for Novak Djokovic.

He jumps two places up in ranking after triumph in French Open.

Nadal pays price for his absence through his long-term hip injury.

Serbian professional tennis star Novak Djokovic, after achieving a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title, claimed his position at the top of the ATP rankings released Monday, while Spanish Rafael Nadal dropped out of the top 100.

It was the 388th week as the world's number one for the 36-year-old Djokovic, who jumped two places in the ranking after his triumph in French Open.

He beat Spanish rival Carlos Alcaraz, 20, who had held the number one spot until the French Open, in the semi-final.

Russian Daniil Medvedev, who crashed out in the first round of Roland Garros, also dropped a place, while Norway's beaten finalist Casper Ruud stays in fourth, 40 points ahead of Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Fourteen-time French Open winner Nadal, however, paid the price for his absence through his long-term hip injury, dropping 121 places to 136th in the rankings.

ATP rankings as of June 12

2. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 7175 (-1)

3. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 6100 (-1)

4. Casper Ruud (NOR) 4960

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4920

6. Holger Rune (DEN) 4375

7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 4000

8. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3515

9. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3300

10. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 3125 (+1)

11. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2850 (-1)

12. Frances Tiafoe (USA) 2835

13. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2565

14. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2435

15. Borna Coric (CRO) 2430 (+1)

16. Tommy Paul (USA) 2205 (+1)

17. Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 2095 (+1)

History made

Djokovic created history Sunday as he captured a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title with a third French Open victory, reinforcing his case to be crowned the greatest player of all time.



The Serb brushed off an early wobble to defeat Casper Ruud of Norway 7-6 (7/1), 6-3, 7-5 and snap the tie of 22 Slams he shared with career-long rival Nadal.

Novak Djokovic kisses the Trophy during a photocall after winning the Roland-Garros French Open tennis tournament, in Paris, on June 12, 2023. — AFP

"It's an incredible feeling to win 23. I'm beyond grateful and blessed to be standing here with so many incredible achievements," said Djokovic as Nadal immediately described his rival's victory as "an incredible achievement".

Victory for the third time in Paris, after 2016 and 2021, adds to Djokovic's 10 Australian Open titles, seven at Wimbledon and three at the US Open.

"It's no coincidence that my 23rd Grand Slam title has come here because it has been the hardest one for me to win in my career. I am very emotional right now and I am very, very proud," added Djokovic who fired 11 aces and 52 winners in total past Ruud.

Djokovic is the first man to win all four majors at least three times and is once again halfway to the first calendar Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969.

"Your skill and unwavering mental fortitude on all surfaces are astonishing," tweeted Laver.

Only Margaret Court and Serena Williams in women's tennis have managed to rack up 23 Grand Slam titles. Court's all-time mark of 24 will now be in Djokovic's sights at Wimbledon next month.

There is little sign of Djokovic slowing down. He is now the oldest French Open champion but 11 of his Slam trophies have now been won after he turned 30.

"Many congrats on this amazing achievement. 23 is a number that just a few years back was impossible to think about, and you made it! Enjoy it with your family and team!" tweeted Nadal, a 14-time Roland Garros winner who missed this year's tournament through injury.



Ruud added sportingly: "Novak, another day, another record for you. And another day you rewrite tennis history once again."



The sense of Sunday's occasion certainly attracted sports A-listers.