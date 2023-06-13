UN chief endorses global AI watchdog on IAEA model

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. — AFP/File

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has expressed his support for the establishment of an international artificial intelligence (AI) watchdog organisation akin to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The proposal, put forward by AI industry leaders, aims to address concerns surrounding the use of AI technology, including deepfakes and misinformation. Guterres emphasised the need to heed the warnings raised by developers themselves and underscored the importance of taking appropriate action.

To effectively address these concerns, Guterres intends to initiate the formation of a high-level AI advisory body by the end of the year. The primary purpose of this body would be to regularly review AI governance frameworks and provide recommendations that align with principles such as human rights, the rule of law, and the common good.

While Guterres expressed favourability towards the idea of an AI agency inspired by the IAEA, he clarified that its creation would require the involvement of member states rather than the UN Secretariat.

The IAEA, established in 1957 and comprised of 176 member states, promotes the secure, safe, and peaceful application of nuclear technologies while monitoring compliance with the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). OpenAI, the organisation behind ChatGPT, suggested that an AI watchdog similar to the IAEA could help regulate AI deployment, ensure adherence to safety standards, and monitor computing power usage.

Support for this proposal extends beyond the UN, with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also advocating for global AI safety regulation. In fact, the United Kingdom is set to host a summit later this year that aims to facilitate coordinated international efforts in addressing AI risks.

While Guterres endorsed the summit, he emphasised the need for prior substantial groundwork. In the days ahead, he plans to appoint a scientific advisory board consisting of AI experts and chief scientists from various UN agencies.