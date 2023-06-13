Twitter's new CEO stresses commitment to free speech in her first thread

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino. AFP/File

Linda Yaccarino, the new CEO of Twitter, recently shared her vision for the platform. She emphasised the company's commitment to free speech, a value shared by owner Elon Musk. Yaccarino aims to make Twitter the most accurate and real-time source of information, serving as a global hub for communication.

She believes that an unfiltered exchange of information and open dialogue are essential for societal progress. Yaccarino, previously the global advertising chief at NBCUniversal, acknowledges the challenges faced by Twitter, including declining engagement and concerns about hate speech.

One immediate challenge for Yaccarino is stabilising the ad business, as many companies have paused their ad campaigns due to concerns about offensive content. Additionally, high-level Twitter executives responsible for brand safety have recently left the company.

Yaccarino expressed optimism and a desire to build new partnerships, celebrate diverse voices, and change the world together. She sees an opportunity to transform Twitter into a platform that drives civilisation forward.

As the new CEO, Yaccarino is tasked with rebuilding Twitter's ads business, which has struggled since Musk took over. She acknowledges the difficulty of the task but is determined to take it on.

While Yaccarino's memo to employees, titled "Building Twitter 2.0 Together," echoes Musk's vision of Twitter as a global town square, she will be leading the company's overall operations while Musk continues to oversee product and engineering teams.

Twitter CEO's first message to employees

Read Yaccarino’s full email to the employees of the social media platform below:

Building Twitter 2.0 Together

Hello Twitter!

People keep asking me: Why Twitter? So, I’ll tell you.

From space exploration to electric vehicles, Elon knew these industries needed transformation, so he did it. More recently it has become increasingly clear that the global town square needs transformation—to drive civilisation forward through the unfiltered exchange of information and open dialogue about the things that matter most to us.

Have you ever been talking with someone particularly insightful and thought, You’re brilliant—everybody should get the chance to hear this. Or, I’m learning so much from you—can we do this again? Or maybe it’s as simple as, You should have the freedom to speak your mind. We all should.

Enter Twitter 2.0.

Twitter is on a mission to become the world’s most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication.

We’re on the precipice of making history—and that’s not an empty promise. That’s OUR reality.

When you start by wrapping your arms around this powerful vision, literally everything is possible. You have to genuinely believe—and work hard for that belief. And in this moment of complete reinvention, we have the opportunity to reach across aisles, create new partnerships, celebrate new voices, and build something together that can change the world. And from what I can tell so far, you’re built for this.

The success of Twitter 2.0 is all of our responsibility.

We need to think big.

We need to transform.

We need to do it all together.

And we can do it all by starting from first principles – questioning our assumptions and building something new from the ground up. It’s rare to have the chance to put a new future into the hands of every person, partner, and creator on the planet.

That’s exactly why I’m here – with all of YOU.

So, let’s dig our heels in (4 inches or flat!) and build Twitter 2.0 together.

Linda