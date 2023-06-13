 
menu menu menu
world
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Biden gets root canal, postpones NATO meeting, other events

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Biden gets root canal, postpones NATO meeting, other events. AFP/File
Biden gets root canal, postpones NATO meeting, other events. AFP/File

President Joe Biden underwent a root canal procedure on Monday, leading to the postponement of several scheduled events, including a meeting with the NATO secretary general. 

The dental procedure took place on a premolar tooth in his lower right jaw. While the White House downplayed the significance of the procedure, the president's age and health scrutiny added attention to the situation.

The dental issue began with tooth pain on Sunday, prompting an examination by a medical team from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center that was sent to the White House. The team determined that a root canal was necessary and performed the initial procedure. However, on Monday, the president experienced further discomfort, leading to the decision to complete the root canal.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre assured the public that the root canal was a routine procedure, emphasising that millions of Americans go through similar treatments. She clarified that only a local anesthetic was used, eliminating the need for invoking the 25th Amendment and temporarily transferring presidential powers to Vice President Kamala Harris.

While the dental intervention disrupted the president's schedule, the root canal itself was considered unplanned, causing the postponement of high-level meetings and the cancellation of an event with college athletes. The White House rescheduled the meeting with the NATO secretary general and a reception for chiefs of mission to the following day.

President Biden's personal physician, Kevin C. O'Connor, observed that the president tolerated the procedure well without any complications. The root canal was performed by a specialised endodontal team. The president's health status following the procedure was described as satisfactory.

The incident served as a reminder of how medical issues can unexpectedly interrupt the administration's activities. However, the press secretary stressed that there was no cause for concern and that the president was in good health overall.

The root canal procedure received widespread attention, with millions of similar procedures performed each year. President Biden's dental pain and subsequent treatment highlighted the vulnerability of individuals, regardless of their position, to routine health issues.

The dental episode added a brief interruption to President Biden's schedule, but the rescheduled events proceeded as planned the following day.

More From World:

Wall Street bank JPMorgan pays $290m to Epstein's Victims to settle lawsuit

Wall Street bank JPMorgan pays $290m to Epstein's Victims to settle lawsuit
Ukraine retakes seven villages, makes small gains in Bakhmut counteroffensive

Ukraine retakes seven villages, makes small gains in Bakhmut counteroffensive
China's marriage rate declines raising concerns of looming population crisis

China's marriage rate declines raising concerns of looming population crisis
Trump arrives in Florida to face documents case charges

Trump arrives in Florida to face documents case charges
UN chief endorses global AI watchdog on IAEA model

UN chief endorses global AI watchdog on IAEA model
Germany calls largest Nato airforce drills ‘defensive’

Germany calls largest Nato airforce drills ‘defensive’
Maryland graduation party shooting kills 3, injures 3 others

Maryland graduation party shooting kills 3, injures 3 others
Massive data breach hits India as ID card number, private details leaked online

Massive data breach hits India as ID card number, private details leaked online
Overpass collapses in US, disrupting traffic on Highway

Overpass collapses in US, disrupting traffic on Highway
10 dead in wedding bus crash in Australia

10 dead in wedding bus crash in Australia
Ukraine claims to retake three villages in fresh offensive against Russia

Ukraine claims to retake three villages in fresh offensive against Russia
Attempted murder charges for suspect in French playground stabbing

Attempted murder charges for suspect in French playground stabbing
Three British tourists missing in Egypt after scuba diving boat fire

Three British tourists missing in Egypt after scuba diving boat fire
Alarming study reveals one-third of German men accept violence against women

Alarming study reveals one-third of German men accept violence against women
Russia attacks Ukraine evacuation boat, killing three in Kherson

Russia attacks Ukraine evacuation boat, killing three in Kherson

How Colombian children survived for 40 days in jungle

How Colombian children survived for 40 days in jungle
Saudi Arabia ‘ignores’ Western worries over its growing ties with China

Saudi Arabia ‘ignores’ Western worries over its growing ties with China
Donald Trump's attorney believes 'accusations are politically motivated'

Donald Trump's attorney believes 'accusations are politically motivated'
Ex-Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon arrested for embezzlement

Ex-Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon arrested for embezzlement
Houston nightclub mass shooting leaves 6 injured; one critical

Houston nightclub mass shooting leaves 6 injured; one critical
Zelensky confirms Ukraine's counterattack on Russia without giving away the game

Zelensky confirms Ukraine's counterattack on Russia without giving away the game