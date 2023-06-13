Tucker Carlson stands firm as Fox News challenges his Twitter show

Tucker Carlson has suddenly left Fox News, leaving viewers surprised and uncertain about the future of his show. Reuters/File

Tucker Carlson, a former host on Fox News, has received a cease-and-desist letter from the network regarding his new show on Twitter. Fox News claims that his Twitter show violates the terms of his contract, which was supposed to be exclusive until 2025. Carlson's lawyer responded by stating that he will not be silenced by the left or by Fox News. Fox News has not yet provided a response to the reports.

Carlson's departure from Fox News came shortly after the network settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for a substantial amount. His show, "Tucker Carlson Tonight," gained popularity by criticising liberal trends in America and attracting viewers through controversial topics.

Following his departure, Carlson announced that he would be starting a show on Twitter, where he has already posted two monologues in a similar style to his Fox News program. The next episode is expected to address former President Donald Trump's indictment on federal charges.

Fox News has threatened legal action against Carlson for violating his contract if he continues his Twitter show. His lawyers argue that Fox News is ignoring the interests of viewers and shareholder obligations.

The network and Carlson have been involved in a dispute since his departure, with Carlson and his lawyers accusing Fox News of breaching their contract and committing fraud.