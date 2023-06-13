 
menu menu menu
world
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tucker Carlson stands firm as Fox News challenges his Twitter show

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Tucker Carlson has suddenly left Fox News, leaving viewers surprised and uncertain about the future of his show. Reuters/File
Tucker Carlson has suddenly left Fox News, leaving viewers surprised and uncertain about the future of his show. Reuters/File

Tucker Carlson, a former host on Fox News, has received a cease-and-desist letter from the network regarding his new show on Twitter. Fox News claims that his Twitter show violates the terms of his contract, which was supposed to be exclusive until 2025. Carlson's lawyer responded by stating that he will not be silenced by the left or by Fox News. Fox News has not yet provided a response to the reports.

Carlson's departure from Fox News came shortly after the network settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for a substantial amount. His show, "Tucker Carlson Tonight," gained popularity by criticising liberal trends in America and attracting viewers through controversial topics.

Following his departure, Carlson announced that he would be starting a show on Twitter, where he has already posted two monologues in a similar style to his Fox News program. The next episode is expected to address former President Donald Trump's indictment on federal charges.

Fox News has threatened legal action against Carlson for violating his contract if he continues his Twitter show. His lawyers argue that Fox News is ignoring the interests of viewers and shareholder obligations.

The network and Carlson have been involved in a dispute since his departure, with Carlson and his lawyers accusing Fox News of breaching their contract and committing fraud.

More From World:

NYC's first woman top cop Keechant Sewell leaves US surprised

NYC's first woman top cop Keechant Sewell leaves US surprised

90% of people biased against women, UNDP report reveals

90% of people biased against women, UNDP report reveals

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum steps down to run for presidency

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum steps down to run for presidency
Wall Street bank JPMorgan pays $290m to Epstein's victims to settle lawsuit

Wall Street bank JPMorgan pays $290m to Epstein's victims to settle lawsuit
Ukraine retakes seven villages, makes small gains in Bakhmut counteroffensive

Ukraine retakes seven villages, makes small gains in Bakhmut counteroffensive
Biden gets root canal, postpones NATO meeting, other events

Biden gets root canal, postpones NATO meeting, other events
China's marriage rate declines raising concerns of looming population crisis

China's marriage rate declines raising concerns of looming population crisis
Trump arrives in Florida to face documents case charges

Trump arrives in Florida to face documents case charges
UN chief endorses global AI watchdog on IAEA model

UN chief endorses global AI watchdog on IAEA model
Germany calls largest Nato airforce drills ‘defensive’

Germany calls largest Nato airforce drills ‘defensive’
Maryland graduation party shooting kills 3, injures 3 others

Maryland graduation party shooting kills 3, injures 3 others
Massive data breach hits India as ID card number, private details leaked online

Massive data breach hits India as ID card number, private details leaked online
Overpass collapses in US, disrupting traffic on Highway

Overpass collapses in US, disrupting traffic on Highway
10 dead in wedding bus crash in Australia

10 dead in wedding bus crash in Australia
Ukraine claims to retake three villages in fresh offensive against Russia

Ukraine claims to retake three villages in fresh offensive against Russia
Attempted murder charges for suspect in French playground stabbing

Attempted murder charges for suspect in French playground stabbing
Three British tourists missing in Egypt after scuba diving boat fire

Three British tourists missing in Egypt after scuba diving boat fire
Alarming study reveals one-third of German men accept violence against women

Alarming study reveals one-third of German men accept violence against women
Russia attacks Ukraine evacuation boat, killing three in Kherson

Russia attacks Ukraine evacuation boat, killing three in Kherson

How Colombian children survived for 40 days in jungle

How Colombian children survived for 40 days in jungle
Saudi Arabia ‘ignores’ Western worries over its growing ties with China

Saudi Arabia ‘ignores’ Western worries over its growing ties with China